Police Seize Drugs and Firearms in Traffic Stop in Westchester County

Whether it's local law enforcement or State Troopers, in recent months it has been a near weekly and at some points daily occurrence where police somewhere in the region of the Hudson Valley have apprehended another suspect or suspects following a traffic stop. In some of these incidents, law enforcement has found illegal narcotics and in others, they've found firearms.

Sometimes though, law enforcement gets the double whammy and they find both drugs and firearms. That is exactly what happened recently when police in the Westchester County city of New Rochelle stopped a recently while on patrol.

Drug and Firearm Seizure in New Rochelle

The incident at hand took place last week on Sunday, April 6, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, officers identified a suspicious vehicle while out on patrol, traveling on Memorial Highway at approximately 6:35p.m.

Officers identified the vehicle as it had tinted windows that were "beyond legal limits". After identifying the vehicle, officers engaged and initiated a traffic stop, which the driver of the vehicle complied with. Officers began an investigation by identifying the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle. Officers were then able to confirm the driver to be 44-year old, Aldo Nunez of the Bronx.

During their investigation, officers noticed the appearance of what was believed to be the handle of a revolver, peaking out from underneath a bag located on the floor of the backseat of the vehicle. As a safety precaution, officers requested Nunez to exit the vehicle so they could investigate further, which Nunez complied with.

The investigation confirmed what officers believed they'd seen, as they identified the firearm to be a Smith & Wesson .44 Magnum revolver. The weapon was loaded with six (6) bullets at the time of discovery. Officers would continue their investigation, which would lead them to discovering much more.

A thorough investigation of the vehicle would confirm evidence of additional "illegal activity" as officers also discovered...

approximately 95 grams of suspected cocaine

approximately 26 grams of suspected MDMA pills

a loaded Ruger magazine containing 10 rounds of .40 S&W ammunition

multiple portable digital scales

large packages of small plastic baggies commonly used for drug distribution

two boxes of .44 Magnum bullets

Arrest, Charges and Offenses

Following the discovery of all of the items, Nunez was placed under arrest and taken into police custody. Nunez is also now facing a list of charges and offenses nearly as lengthy as all the items that officers seized.

Nunez was charged with the the charges of...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree (Class A-II Felony)

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree (Class C Felony)

Possession of a High Capacity Feeding Device (Misdemeanor)

Following his arrest, Nunez was held in custody pending arraignment. The press release concluded stating that Nunez's arraignment was scheduled for the following day on April 7, 2025.

