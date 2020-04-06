Police Trying to Identify Man Who Fled Hit-and-Run in Hyde Park

The State Police from the Rhinebeck barracks are attempting to identify a man who fled a hit-and-run crash in Hyde Park.

An investigation determined that the vehicle operated by the man pictured above, 2010 Toyota Corolla, with New York registration HBH6474, was previously reported stolen.

Security footage was located at the Stop & Shop on Albany Post Road in Hyde Park, where the man allegedly stole a cart full of merchandise.

Anyone with information regards the identity of the male of his whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police in Rhinebeck at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case #9504516.

