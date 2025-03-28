Police Stop on the Thruway Turns to Drug Bust in Ulster County

Police Stop on the Thruway Turns to Drug Bust in Ulster County

Canva, Google Maps, New York State Police

One could imagine that members of the New York State Police that travel and patrol the New York State Thruway everyday, must sometimes feel like Bill Murray stuck in Groundhog Day. It's either that or would be and "alleged" drug traffickers and dealers must not read the news, because in recent months the NYSP have made a number of arrests on the Thruway of people in possession of illegal and dangerous narcotics.

Guess it just means that some will never learn because Troopers on the Thruway made yet another narcotics based arrest earlier this week, this time in Ulster County.

Google Maps
loading...

"Snow" Stop in New Paltz

The incident occurred just the other day on Wednesday, March 26,2025. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, members of the Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) observed a 2022 Nissan traveling northbound on the New York State Thruway in the town of New Paltz. The vehicle was stated to be in violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic law, leading troopers to begin their pursuit.

Canva, Google Maps
loading...

Troopers initiated a traffic stop, which the driver of the vehicle complied with. Troopers began their investigation by identifying both of the vehicles occupants. The first was the driver identified as Andrew D. Rowe, age 48, of Saint Albans, NY followed by the passenger, who was identified as Rayon Chance, age 53, of Brooklyn, NY.

WPDH-WPDA logo
Get our free mobile app

Troopers would continue their investigation which would then include a search of both Rowe and Chance. It was during the search that Troopers discovered that Chance was in possession of an illegal narcotic. The search continued and Troopers would then discover approximately 500 grams of cocaine in the vehicle.

New York State police
loading...

Following the discoveries, both Rowe and Chance were placed under arrest and taken into custody.

List of Charges

Both suspects after their arrest were taken in for processing at State Police Highland. The suspect Rowe was officially charged with....

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Narcotic Drug 8 Oz’s or More), a Class A Felony
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Narcotic Drug, Intent to Sell), a Class B Felony
  • Uniform Traffic Ticket

The other suspect Chance was officially charged with...

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Narcotic Drug 8 Ozs or More), a Class A Felony
  • Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Narcotic Drug, Intent to Sell), a Class B Felony
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Narcotic), a Class B Felony

Previous Stories: Falling Tree Causes Vehicular Accident on Taconic State Parkway

Following their processing, both Rowe and Chance were transported to the Ulster County Jail pending arraignment. Their arraignment was scheduled to be at the New Paltz Town Court Centralized Arraignment Parton yesterday, March 27, 2025, at 1:00 p.m.

NTSB Wants Vulnerability Assessments On 11 New York Bridges

This follows an investigation into a bridge collapse in Baltimore. Officials are worried these bridges could collapse if they are hit by a large vessel.

Tips To Not Get Scammed In New York

Police from the Hudson Valley offered tips on how all New Yorkers can avoid getting scammed.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- March 2025

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 3/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Categories: Articles

More From WPDH-WPDA