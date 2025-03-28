Police Stop on the Thruway Turns to Drug Bust in Ulster County

One could imagine that members of the New York State Police that travel and patrol the New York State Thruway everyday, must sometimes feel like Bill Murray stuck in Groundhog Day. It's either that or would be and "alleged" drug traffickers and dealers must not read the news, because in recent months the NYSP have made a number of arrests on the Thruway of people in possession of illegal and dangerous narcotics.

Guess it just means that some will never learn because Troopers on the Thruway made yet another narcotics based arrest earlier this week, this time in Ulster County.

"Snow" Stop in New Paltz

The incident occurred just the other day on Wednesday, March 26,2025. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, members of the Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) observed a 2022 Nissan traveling northbound on the New York State Thruway in the town of New Paltz. The vehicle was stated to be in violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic law, leading troopers to begin their pursuit.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop, which the driver of the vehicle complied with. Troopers began their investigation by identifying both of the vehicles occupants. The first was the driver identified as Andrew D. Rowe, age 48, of Saint Albans, NY followed by the passenger, who was identified as Rayon Chance, age 53, of Brooklyn, NY.

Troopers would continue their investigation which would then include a search of both Rowe and Chance. It was during the search that Troopers discovered that Chance was in possession of an illegal narcotic. The search continued and Troopers would then discover approximately 500 grams of cocaine in the vehicle.

Following the discoveries, both Rowe and Chance were placed under arrest and taken into custody.

List of Charges

Both suspects after their arrest were taken in for processing at State Police Highland. The suspect Rowe was officially charged with....

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Narcotic Drug 8 Oz’s or More), a Class A Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Narcotic Drug, Intent to Sell), a Class B Felony

Uniform Traffic Ticket

The other suspect Chance was officially charged with...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Narcotic Drug 8 Ozs or More), a Class A Felony

Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Narcotic Drug, Intent to Sell), a Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Narcotic), a Class B Felony

Following their processing, both Rowe and Chance were transported to the Ulster County Jail pending arraignment. Their arraignment was scheduled to be at the New Paltz Town Court Centralized Arraignment Parton yesterday, March 27, 2025, at 1:00 p.m.

