Can anyone identify the man, or truck in this picture? If so the New York State Police would like to talk to you.

Over the last few years many of us have noticed that the price of copper has sky rocketed. Prices for most copper pipes and wire can range from just over three dollars a pound, to over four dollars a pound in some places. The high scrap prices have led to some criminals hitting houses and businesses looking to steal copper straight out of homes and businesses for a quick payday.

One of the biggest places that crooks are stealing from is any under-construction sites across the Hudson Valley, they usually head onto the sites under the cover of night and cut out any pipes or wires they can get their hands on.

According to the New York State Police, they are searching for a person of interest in connection to a recent theft of around 100 pounds of copper. Police say that the subject in the picture below is believed to have stolen the 100 pounds of copper from the rear of a commercial business on Route 55 in the town of Beekman, in Dutchess County.

State Police also released a picture of the truck that was possibly used to haul away the copper. Police say the truck appears to be a 1994-2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a toolbox in the truck bed.

NYSP/Facebook

State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks are asking anyone who might know the person in the picture to please contact them at 845-677-7300 and reference case number 10203791.

