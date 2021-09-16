Police Say New York State Man Hamburglarized Local McDonald’s

Apparently, this guy didn't get the memo that McDonald's is open early for breakfast? Anyone call Officer Big Mac? Police say a New York state man broke into a McDonald's early Monday morning and made off with food and other stolen property. We may have a real life Hamburglar on the loose here. Now, the suspect is being charged with charged with grand larceny, burglary, and criminal mischief, according to sources.

The Saratoga County Sheriffs Office says the Ballston Spa man broke into the McDonald's in the early morning hours. Not too many details are available as of now, but police were able to find the stolen property at the suspect's apartment. Police didn't specify a motive for the alleged break-in, though we can assume he wanted a late night snack and the place just wasn't open at that point. there was also no specification exactly what food or ingredients the man allegedly stole.

Speaking of Micky D's, you may remember back in July, when one New York state mother said she found drugs in her young son's Happy Meal? CBS reported that two McDonald's employees were charged after the mother found Suboxone in her son's Happy Meal on June 30. After an investigation, detectives say that the drugs fell out of an employee's shirt pocket and into the order, that was being prepared at the restaurant drive-thru. Police say the employee had illegally bought the drugs from another employee at the same McDonald's earlier during their shift.

Stories like this may make you rethink ever dining out. Well, at least their order wasn't covered in crap? You might remember this especially vile fast-food story from earlier 2021? The Vineland Daily Journal says a New Jersey woman ordered takeout from a McDonald's on January 13. But when her daughter reached into the bag to eat a french fry, she claims there was something awful smeared all over one of the wrappers. According to the suit fled, it was s***. Awful.

