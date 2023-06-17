Police Raid Well-Known Drug House in Monticello, New York

Police remove seven people from a drug "hot spot" in Sullivan County, arresting two.

It was a busy morning, early Friday, June 9th for deputies at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as they conducted a raid at approximately three in the morning, arresting two.

Police Raid Monticello House

A search warrant raid, which was conducted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 3 a.m. on June 9th at 18 Roosevelt Place, Apartment #16A in the Village of Monticello, NY, resulted in seven individuals being removed from the apartment and two being arrested on different charges. None of the seven that were removed from the residence actually lived there.

The Sherriff's Office did say that the location of the raid is "well known in the neighborhood as a drug-prone location where the injection and smoking of illicit substances takes place" according to a press release.

Two Arrested in Monticello Drug House

Once the raid was completed Sheriff’s Detectives arrested and charged 25-year-old Lauren T. Stack of Wurtsboro and charged her with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree, a Class D Felony. Stack was issued an appearance ticket returnable at a later date in Sullivan County court. She was then turned over to the New York State Police on an active DWI warrant out of Syracuse.

Sheriff’s Detectives also arrested and charged 39-year-old Tyrone M. Mays, for Petit Larceny "on a signed complaint from the Old Navy store in Monticello." Mays was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Thompson court at a later date.

Sullivan County Sherriff Attempting to Address County's Drug Crisis

Raids like this are necessary as Sullivan County deals with a drug crisis and County Sheriff Mike Schiff promises to continue these efforts saying "his office continues to work with local police agencies to address the ongoing drug crises that effects the quality of life for so many citizens in Sullivan County."

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at Friday's raid by the Monticello Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office, Hatzalah Ambulance, and Mobile Medic Ambulance.