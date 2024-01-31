Unusual Field Trip: Pine Bush Students Visit Area Walmart

Are the days of going to the museum, the aquarium, or even the amusement park for a school trip no more?

An interesting choice for a field trip recently as Alexis Darro’s Life Skills students from Crispell Middle School in Pine Bush, NY, took a field trip to a Hudson Valley Walmart store where they got an eye-opening learning experience.

The middle school stidents from Pine Bush visited Walmart in Monticello to get a better understanding of what it’s like to work in a retail environment. The roles they took a closer look at included checkout, online pickup & delivery, store management and more.

“Introducing the students to different experiences is how we promote individuals reaching their fullest potential as well as benefiting the company by sourcing valuable talent” said Natalysse Stein, an overnight coach at Walmart. “And we will always champion helping children in our community in as many ways as possible.”

In addition to touring the store, the students also participated in inventory scanning. At the end of their visit, each left with a bag that included a bag they’d decorated and a Walmart gift card. Whayt do you think of the students going on a field trip to Walmart? Is this the way of the future for school field trips?

