Police: Poughkeepsie Galleria Shoplifter Gets Felony Charges
The woman was released on bail, and is facing felony grand larceny charges.
On Saturday, May, 19, 2018, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police responded to Macy's located in the Poughkeepsie Galleria at 2001 South Avenue for a shoplifting complaint.
Upon arrival, officers arrested Natalie M. Stack, 39, of Poughkeepsie, for Grand Larceny fourth-degree.
Stack was processed and released on bail, and is scheduled to return to court next month.
*Grand Larceny fourth-degree is the theft of property, where is the value of the property is greater than $1,000, but less than $3,000.
