Police Officer/Deputy Exam Fees Waived in Dutchess County

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has announced that there will be no fees for applicants for the upcoming Police Office/Dep[uty civil service exam as part of Dutchess County's commitment to a diverse workforce.

The Law Enforcement Exam on Saturday, September 18th, 2021. The exam is part of the path to becoming a Dutchess County Deputy Sheriff or to serve on the local municipal police force. Waiving the exam fees will expand help expand the pool of interested candidates interested in a rewarding career in law enforcement.

Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian "Butch" Anderson said:

We continue to seek dedicated men and women of all backgrounds and experiences who are willing to pursue the admirable profession of law enforcement. Only by attracting the best and most diverse applicants will the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office to continue to be second to none, and we look forward to adding more deputies who represent the varied community we serve and protect

There are other efforts being taken in addition to the waiving of exam fees. Recruitment efforts are being made at a variety of events, including upcoming Hudson Valley Renegades baseball games, as well as outreach at the local apartment and housing complexes. Free preparation courses are being offered to help interested candidates prepare for both the written exam and the physical abilities test components.

Dutchess has also waived the 60-college credit requirement to be eligible to take the civil service exam. Dutchess County now requires new officers to acquire 60 college credits within five years of hiring and receive Crisis Intervention Training within two years of appointment.

To learn about the civil service opportunities in Dutchess County, visit the Dutchess County government website for more information. The deadline to register for the exam is August 4.

