It was not a good night for one New York couple.

NBC is reporting that a 38 year-old man was pulled over in Hempstead early Sunday morning. NBC says that the Long Beach man was suspected of being intoxicated and was placed under arrest.

Things got ugly when the man figured he'd resist arrest and allegedly head butted one of the troopers several times. This is when the belligerent man's wife exited the couple's Mercedes- Benz and tried to stop the officers from arresting her husband.

Both were taken to the barracks in East Meadow where their bad behavior continued. This is where things really got crazy, as police are saying that while the husband continued to resist and refused to take chemical tests, the wife spit at troopers and threw her shoes and underwear at them.

NBC NY is reporting that the man was charged with driving while intoxicated, second-degree assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and harassment.