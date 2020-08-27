Police Locate Tractor-Trailer That Struck Trooper

State Police have located the tractor-trailer and arrested the man that struck a State Trooper.

On August 21, at approximately 11:45 p.m. a New York State Trooper from the East Fishkill Barracks was monitoring traffic on the westbound shoulder of Interstate 84 in the Town of Kent.

An unidentified tractor-trailer struck the patrol car and fled the scene. The trooper was transported to Putnam Hospital where he was treated and released.

On August 25, State Troopers arrested Quito Pagan, 46, of Randolph, MA, for leaving the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle crash.

During the subsequent investigation in the incident, the company XPO Logistics contacted the New York State Police and the Town of Kent Police after their safety officers noticed damage toa track in their fleet.

XPO Logistics reported the crash may have occurred in Interstate 84 and were highly cooperative with State Police efforts to investigate the crash. After reviewing evidence, it was determined Quito Pagan struck the stationary State Police unit on the shoulder of the interstate and left the scene.

Pagan was issued a ticket returnable to the Town of Kent Court later next month.