Police Locate Missing Ulster County Child

On Saturday state police received a call reporting a missing child in Ulster County.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. Saturday, state police received a call from Ulster County 911 reporting a missing child from Lucas Avenue in the town of Rochester. Responding troopers were told that the child was swimming in the Rondout Creek with some other children.

The other children reported that the young child was walking along the side of the creek when they lost sight of him. A command post was established with Accord Fire and EMS. State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) and a state police drone were also deployed to the area.

The young child was located by patrols in a wooded area along the creek, downstream from where he went missing.

The child was evaluated by paramedics and determined to be in good health and reunited with his mother. State Police were assisted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conversation.

