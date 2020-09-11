Police are continuing to investigate an "absolutely horrifying" fatal accident near a number of popular local restaurants and bars.

The New Paltz Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle vs pedestrian accident that occurred on Main Street in New Paltz just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Ulster County/Fire Rescue Incidents warned residents to avoid the area of Main Street and Route 299 to Springtown Road in New Paltz as the area was going to be closed for an extended period of time.

About two hours later the New Paltz Police Department said Main Street from North Front Street to Springtown Road remained closed.

"I witnessed this and I couldn’t believe it was real. This was absolutely horrifying. Prayers to everyone involved," Georgina Nicole wrote in the comment sections of the New Paltz Police Department's Facebook post about the fatal accident.

A witness tells us a person was hit in front of Heady Teddy's Outfitters on Main Street and dragged to the bridge that goes over the Wallkill River at the bottom of Main Street. The New Paltz Police Department would not provide any more information about the accident to Hudson Valley Post this morning. Police say they will release additional information when it becomes available.

"I was sitting at the stoplight by Lola’s heading up Main St. I saw the truck and I legitimately thought what I was seeing was not real. I thought it was a sick joke, because I saw a man on the side of the road with a bewildered look on his face too. Then I heard cars beeping after the truck and saw a police car, so I feared the worst was true. Absolutely tragic," Nicole added.

Police have yet to identify the person killed in the accident or the deceased age or gender.

The New Paltz Police Department is being assisted by the New York State Police, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, SUNY New Paltz Police Department, the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, New Paltz Fire Department, New Paltz Rescue Squad, and Village DPW.