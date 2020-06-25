Police are looking into two fatal accidents in Orange County. One claimed the life of a bicyclist, the other a 60-year-old Dutchess County man on I-84.

On Tuesday, New York State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash eastbound on Interstate 84 in the town of Newburgh near the Interstate 87 on-ramp.

An initial investigation revealed that a Toyota Sienna was traveling in the left lane eastbound in Interstate 84 and slowed down for unknown reasons.

The Sienna was struck in the rear by a U-Haul truck, also traveling east. The U-Haul truck was then struck by a Mercedes Sprinter van. The operator of the Sprinter van, Kenneth Kear, 60, of Wappingers Falls was injured in the crash. He was extricated from the vehicle by the Orange Lake Fire Department and transported to St Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Toyota van, Jerry Candeleria-Martinez, 27, of Wallkill, NY was transported to St Luke’s Hospital for evaluation. The operator of the U-Haul and the passenger were not injured, police say.

All the operators were wearing seatbelts, according to the New York State Police.

This is an ongoing investigation. State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the State Police in Montgomery at 845-457-1388 and speak to Investigator Thomas Garcia and reference SJS number 9663314.

On Wednesday around 1 p.m, a bicyclist was killed after being struck by an SUV in Goshen, according to Rockland Video.

The fatal accident happened on Craigville Road near Johnson Road. The unidentified bicyclist was wearing a helmet, police say. The bicyclist's name, age, or gender hasn't been released as of this writing.

There's also no word on the condition or identity of the SUV driver. The SUV also took down a stop sign and suffered front end damage.