We seem to be hearing more and more about people falling onto the train tracks in the news every night. Some cases involve the elderly or disabled who accidentally stumble onto the tracks and then have to be rescued by emergency crews, or even other pedestrians. Other cases are far more sinister, where the victims are pushed onto the tracks by others. Some of these incidents seem to be completely random. Hudson Valley 12 says another person was injured by a train in the Hudson Valley, though right now, there doesn't appear to be too many answers.

An investigation continues after a person was hit by a train late Tuesday night. Metro-North officials say the accident happened at Breakneck Ridge. Now, police want to know how this unidentified individual ended up on the tracks to begin with. HV12 says the victim suffered a leg injury and was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center. Officials say that all trains were running on schedule by Wednesday morning.

Around this time last year, crews were called to another accident at a train station, though this time, it was a bus that was involved in the collision. An MTA spokesman said that the crash happened at the Scarsdale Train Station when a Westchester County Bee-Line bus hit the structure and became stuck near the passenger drop-off area. Officials say there were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the crash, and only the driver suffered minor injuries. Several police and fire departments were on the scene to clear the area after the crash. Surprisingly, no major damage was caused at the train station, according to police.

