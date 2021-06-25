If anyone's missing a dirt bike you may want to pay close attention. Police pursued a U-Haul said to have been filled with stolen dirt bikes in a wild chase that ended when the rental truck slammed into a parked car. Two suspects are in custody, however officials are still looking for two more. When will people ever learn?

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said that the bikes were reported stolen from a home in Howlett Hill, NY Monday. Syracuse.com says that when authorities found the U-Haul, that the stolen bikes were loaded into, they attempted to pull the vehicle over but instead it took off. Things got really crazy when the driver bailed reportedly bailed sending the U-Haul crashing to the car that was parked on the street.

A video posted on Twitter shows the U-Haul slamming into the car in Syracuse, as two of the suspects are pursued on foot by police. One of the Twitter users who shared the short video jokingly said that life in Syracuse is better than anything on Netflix.

Police say a 20-year-old and a 13-year-old were both arrested, though two other alleged bike thieves got away. The good news is that the dirt bikes were returned to their owners, and no one was hurt. Of course, the person who's car got hit on the street by the runaway U-Haul might not be so thrilled.

This is the second crime story in the past few weeks involving a U-Haul. Police say a 25-year-old New York state man had rented a U-Haul to drive to New York from Florida, but then never returned it. Apparently, this man had a master plan though to prevent getting caught. Officials say he spray painted the truck all black. Syracuse.com says the Bossvale, NY man had been hiding the creepy looking painted truck, in an attempt to elude authorities. But his luck ended when the truck was discovered by police in Vienna, NY during a burglary investigation in mid June. Police say that upon discovery, the man had also removed the U-Haul's catalytic converter at some point. Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed in recent times, as the stolen parts can be resold on the black market for big bucks.