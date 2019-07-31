Police Charge Hudson Valley Man After Thruway Car Chase and Crash

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested after a two-mile car chase on the New York State Thruway that ended in a crash.

Nicholas Torres from Hopewell Junction is facing numerous charges after police say the 23-year-old Hudson Valley man drove away from police during a traffic stop. Authorities report that Torres was pulled over for a vehicle and traffic violation on July 28 just after 2pm. After approaching the car, police say the vehicle sped away.

The pursuit lasted for two miles until Torres' vehicle crashed into a guard rail after the exit 25 toll plaza. Another chase began after the driver and passengers fled on foot, but all of them were quickly apprehended. Aside from Torres, two other passengers were arrested. Additional passengers were questioned but eventually released. A search of the vehicle uncovered several fake IDs.

Torres was charged with five counts of Reckless Endangerment, Possession of a Forged Instrument, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Obstructing Governmental Administration, Reckless Endangerment of Property; Reckless Driving and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation as well as several Vehicle and Traffic Violations.

Torres was arraigned before the Town of Guilderland Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. No return court date is available at this time.

