Police Catch Over 50 Breaking Rules Walking In Hudson Valley, New York

Police in the Hudson Valley caught over 50 people breaking the rules in just a few hours.

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the Saugerties Police Department conducted a four-hour Pedestrian Safety Awareness and Enforcement detail in the Village of Saugerties.

"The purpose of the awareness enforcement detail was to educate pedestrians on the proper use of pedestrian crosswalks and proper activation/use of pedestrian crosswalk signals," Saugerties Chief of Police Joseph Sinagra stated in a press release.

Over 50 Issued Warnings in Saugerties, New York

As a result of the initiative, in just under three hours, Saugetites officers issued over 50 warning summonses to pedestrians who were caught in violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Pedestrian Laws, police say.

“Pedestrian safety is about the preservation of life. We have suffered the loss of too many pedestrians who are struck by automobiles yearly throughout our nation, and here in Saugerties. Education and Enforcement are key in reducing these unnecessary fatalities," Sinagra said.

Tips For People Walking in Ulster County, New York

The Saugerties Police Department issued a few reminders for pedestrians who are crossing streets in Ulster County, New York:

Use crosswalks

Obey crosswalk signals

Before crossing look left, right and left again

Pay attention when crossing

Don't text while crossing

Tips For Drivers in Saugerties, New York

The Saugerties Police Department also issued a few reminders for drivers to avoid hitting anyone who is trying to cross the street in Ulster County:

Expect pedestrians to be on the road

Pay attention when driving

Don't text while driving

Obey the speed limit

The Saugerties Police conducts the Pedestrian Safety Program each year thanks to funding received in the form of a grant obtained through the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, police say. The grant covers the total cost of educational materials and the officer’s salary.

