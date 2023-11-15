Fentanyl is an epidemic here in New York and across the country. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control, New York state had the third highest total deaths from fentanyl in 2022, with 4,950. If you adjust for population, that's 25.0 deaths per 100K people.

However, a recent bit of good news from Poughkeepsie is here to remind us that law enforcement continues their efforts to get those who deal fentanyl off the streets.

According to statistics from the U.S. FDA, many believe the rise in fentanyl cases can be related to a decline in opioid prescription rates, plus an increase in which "illegally made fentanyl is combined with other illicit drugs."

Two Alleged Dealers in Poughkeepsie Arrested

Police in Poughkeepsie recently announced the arrests of two fentanyl dealers on the very same day.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office announced that the Drug Task Force reports the arrest of a 24-year-old Town of Poughkeepsie man, for one count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree. Deputies say the arrest was made early morning November 14, with the assistance of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

Offcials also report the arrest of a 20-year-old City of Poughkeepsie man, for one count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree.

Offcials say the arrest was made by Drug Task Force Agents later that evening, November 14 Authorities say the suspect is currently under the supervision of the Dutchess County Probation Department on an unrelated case.