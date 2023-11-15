Police Arrest Two Alleged Fentanyl Dealers in Dutchess County On Same Day

Police Arrest Two Alleged Fentanyl Dealers in Dutchess County On Same Day

Fentanyl is an epidemic here in New York and across the country. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control, New York state had the third highest total deaths from fentanyl in 2022, with 4,950. If you adjust for population, that's 25.0 deaths per 100K people.

However, a recent bit of good news from Poughkeepsie is here to remind us that law enforcement continues their efforts to get those who deal fentanyl off the streets.

According to statistics from the U.S. FDA, many believe the rise in fentanyl cases can be related to a decline in opioid prescription rates, plus an increase in which "illegally made fentanyl is combined with other illicit drugs."

Two Alleged Dealers in Poughkeepsie Arrested 

Police in Poughkeepsie recently announced the arrests of two fentanyl dealers on the very same day.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office announced that the Drug Task Force reports the arrest of a 24-year-old Town of Poughkeepsie man, for one count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree. Deputies say the arrest was made early morning November 14, with the assistance of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

See Also: Is New York State One of the Worst States For Drug Use?

Offcials also report the arrest of a 20-year-old City of Poughkeepsie man, for one count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree.
FOTOKITA
loading...
Offcials say the arrest was made by Drug Task Force Agents later that evening, November 14 Authorities say the suspect is currently under the supervision of the Dutchess County Probation Department on an unrelated case.

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths

New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.
Filed Under: Dutchess County, Hudson Valley, New York News, new york state, Poughkeepsie
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA