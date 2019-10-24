Police: 4 Arrested in Hudson Valley Over Sexual Assaults of Teen

Four men were arrested after they allegedly arranged to meet up in the Hudson Valley with a 13-year-old for sex.

Kerry Sauer, 56, of Port Jervis was charged with two counts of disseminating indecent materials to minors, tampering with physical evidence, all felonies, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

The arrest was the result of an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot of a closed business after hours conducted by the Port Jervis City Police Department. Sauer was found with a 13-year-old boy who he met online using a phone application called Grindr, police say.

After the arrest, Port Jervis police detectives continued to investigate the case and located three additional suspects regarding separate incidents involving a 13-year-old male victim.

Jeremy Barrella, 46, of New Jersey was charged with disseminating indecent materials to minors, two counts of criminal sexual act, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

John Wells, 49, of Pennsylvania was charged with two counts of disseminating indecent materials to minors, two counts of criminal sexual act, aggravated patronizing a minor, attempted aggravated patronizing a minor, attempted criminal sexual act, all felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Both are accused of using Grindr to talk with a 13-year-old boy. Both were then contacted by detectives using the 13-year-old victims’ phone and arrested when they arrived in Port Jervis to meet the boy, police say.

James Kientopp age 21, of Sparrowbush was arrested for disseminating indecent materials to minors, two counts of criminal sexual act, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. He was charged after police allege he made contact with a 13-year-old boy using Grindr.

All were sent to Orange County Jail. The arrests result from a joint investigation by the Port Jervis City Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.