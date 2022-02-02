Poll Workers Being Hired Now For Orange County, NY 2022 Elections

Do you take your right to vote and others right to do the same very seriously? Every year, usually at least two times a year, election workers are needed. Usually they are needed for Primary Day in June and General Election Day in November. While in years past, there were an unbelievable amount of people who were ready to hold down the job. Now, not so much.

Where are election workers, election inspectors or pole workers needed in New York State?

Believe it or not, almost every one of the counties in New York State is looking for election inspectors or election workers.

Orange County, NY is Hiring For Election Workers, who can apply?

Each county has just a few requirements. Pretty much, you will need to be a resident of the county that you are looking to work in. You will also need to be over the age of 18. There is a loop-hole that 17-year-olds can also be inspectors, if their school participates in a special program.

Will you be paid to be an election worker or inspector?

Yes, you most definitely will. Each counties Board of Elections will pay the workers.

What are some of the things that you might be asked to do as an election worker?

Prepare the place for voting

Help set up equipment

Answer questions from voters, check voters in

Clean up the room and the equipment and return the room to as it was before the voting day.

For more information and how you can apply, contact the Orange County, NY Board of Elections.

