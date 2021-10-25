Hudson Valley, How You Can Cast Your Vote Early For Election Day?
Did you know that there is an election coming up on November 2, 2021? Ok, so maybe you knew, but did you know that New York State has early voting? Yep. While it is still a relatively new addition to how you can select your local leaders, how do you go about doing it?
To vote early is relatively simple. If you don't want to be in and amongst all the persons who are also waiting inline to cast your vote in person on November 2, how can you do it early and beat the rush?
You do have the option of going to the board of elections office in your county and requesting an absentee ballot, in person, through Nov 1 and then mailing that back in or dropping your ballot off on November 2, but you can also visit one of the following early voting locations.
You do not have to go to a specific voting location like you would on the actual Election Day, you can go to any one of the early voting centers in the county where you are registered to vote.
Here are the locations by county, please note that hours vary:
Dutchess:
- Boardman Road Library, 141 Boardman Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
- Fishkill Town Hall, 807 Route 52, Fishkill, NY 12524
- Rhinebeck Town Hall, 80 E Market St. Rhinebeck, NY 12572
- Cornell Cooperative Center, 2715 US-44, Millbrook, NY 12545
- Mid Hudson Library Auditorium, 103 Market St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Orange:
- Cornwall Ambulance Building, 1 Clinton St., Cornwall, NY 12518
- Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Hwy, Warwick, NY 10990
- Village of Montgomery Senior Center, 36 Bridge St., Montgomery, NY 12549
- Delaware Engine Co. #2, 22 Hammond St., Port Jervis, NY 12771
- City of Newburgh Activity Center, 401 Washington St., Newburgh, NY 12550
- Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe, NY 10950
- Middletown Senior Center, 62-70 W Main St., Middletown, NY 10940
Ulster:
- Ellenville Public Library, 40 Center St., Ellenville, NY 12428
- Midtown Neighborhood Center, 467 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401
- SUNY New Paltz, Student Union (off S. Manheim Blvd/32N), 1 Hawk Dr.
New Paltz, NY 12561
- Saugerties Senior Citizen Center, 207 Market St., Saugerties, NY 12477
- Marlborough Town Hall, 21 Milton Turnpike, Milton, NY 12547
- American Legion, 26-28 Mountain Rd., Shokan, NY 12481
Will you be voting early? Do you think it is a great opportunity to avoid the crowds?