Hudson Valley, How You Can Cast Your Vote Early For Election Day?

Did you know that there is an election coming up on November 2, 2021? Ok, so maybe you knew, but did you know that New York State has early voting? Yep. While it is still a relatively new addition to how you can select your local leaders, how do you go about doing it?

To vote early is relatively simple. If you don't want to be in and amongst all the persons who are also waiting inline to cast your vote in person on November 2, how can you do it early and beat the rush?

You do have the option of going to the board of elections office in your county and requesting an absentee ballot, in person, through Nov 1 and then mailing that back in or dropping your ballot off on November 2, but you can also visit one of the following early voting locations.

You do not have to go to a specific voting location like you would on the actual Election Day, you can go to any one of the early voting centers in the county where you are registered to vote.

Here are the locations by county, please note that hours vary:

Dutchess:

Boardman Road Library, 141 Boardman Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Fishkill Town Hall, 807 Route 52, Fishkill, NY 12524

Rhinebeck Town Hall, 80 E Market St. Rhinebeck, NY 12572

Cornell Cooperative Center, 2715 US-44, Millbrook, NY 12545

Mid Hudson Library Auditorium, 103 Market St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Orange:

Cornwall Ambulance Building, 1 Clinton St., Cornwall, NY 12518

Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Hwy, Warwick, NY 10990

Village of Montgomery Senior Center, 36 Bridge St., Montgomery, NY 12549

Delaware Engine Co. #2, 22 Hammond St., Port Jervis, NY 12771

City of Newburgh Activity Center, 401 Washington St., Newburgh, NY 12550

Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe, NY 10950

Middletown Senior Center, 62-70 W Main St., Middletown, NY 10940

Ulster:

Ellenville Public Library, 40 Center St., Ellenville, NY 12428

Midtown Neighborhood Center, 467 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

SUNY New Paltz, Student Union (off S. Manheim Blvd/32N), 1 Hawk Dr.

New Paltz, NY 12561

Saugerties Senior Citizen Center, 207 Market St., Saugerties, NY 12477

Marlborough Town Hall, 21 Milton Turnpike, Milton, NY 12547

American Legion, 26-28 Mountain Rd., Shokan, NY 12481

Will you be voting early? Do you think it is a great opportunity to avoid the crowds?

