How New Yorkers Can Run for President of the United States

Do you have what it takes to be President of the United States? Maybe you aren't too sure of exactly what the job entails, but you think that you could do a better job than a few of the previous Presidents?

So, how can you go about putting your name into the race for one of the most thankless jobs in America? Here are the steps you will need to take to legally get yourself on the Presidential Election Ballot for 2024.

Can just anyone run for President of the United States?

While it genuinely might appear that 'just anyone' can run, there are a few limitations as to who can actually become President. Here are a few of the main requirements, from USA.gov:

Be a natural-born citizen of the United States

Be at least 35 years old

Have been a resident of the United States for 14 years.

Where do you need to file this info to enter the Presidential Election?

Once you officially throw your hat in the ring, so to speak, you will then have to supply the Federal Elections Commission with more information, to include your party affiliation and how much money you have raised for your campaign. Then you will need to name persons/committees who are authorized to spend that campaign money on your behalf.

Remember that the run for any elected office is a marathon, not a sprint. Best of luck on your campaign.

