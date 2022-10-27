Election Day is November 8, 2022. How is the day of Election Day selected? It is always the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. The earliest voting could take place is November 2, the latest would-be November 8. For 2022, the first Monday in November is the 7th, so Election Day is 11/8/2022.

For registered voters in New York State, in the last few years, you have had the option of taking advantage of "Early Voting." even if you were not aware of it. What is "Early Voting?" It is where you can cast your ballot at one of the specific locations throughout Dutchess and Ulster NY counties.

When does early voting begin in New York State in 2022?

Photo by Cyrus Crossan on Unsplash Photo by Cyrus Crossan on Unsplash loading...

Early voting will take place from October 29, 2022, through November 6, 2022. You can visit any one of the sites that are designated as early voting centers for your county during the hours that they are open.

Get our free mobile app

Does it matter which site you go to? Do you need to go to a specific one?

No, you can go to any one of the early voting centers that are convenient to you, you just have to go to one that is in the county you live in.

Will casting a vote in the early voting center to be different than when I normally go on Election Day?

Photo by Tiffany Tertipes on Unsplash Photo by Tiffany Tertipes on Unsplash loading...

Actually, when you get to the voting center of your choice, it will be very similar to when you vote at your regular polling location. You will receive a ballot, make your selections, then proceed to the machine to have your ballot counted.

If you go to an early voting session, do you have to also vote at the regular polling place too?

If you attend one of the early voting sessions, you will not also be able to cast a vote in person at your regular polling location. Remember one person, one vote.

Where are the Early Voting Centers for Dutchess County New York?

Californians Vote In Special Election On Budget Ballot Measures Getty Images loading...

Here are the seven "Early Voting Center" locations for Dutchess County. Please note that there have been a few changes in the Dutchess County Early Voting Centers since last year.

Mid-Hudson Library Auditorium, 105 Market Street, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12601

East Fishkill Community Library, 348 Route 376, Hopewell Jct., NY, 12533

Cornell Cooperative Center, 2715 US-44, Millbrook, NY, 12545

Boardman Road Library, 141 Boardman Road, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12603

Fishkill Town Hall, 807 Route 52, Fishkill, NY, 12524

Rhinebeck Town Hall, 80 East Market Street, Rhinebeck, NY, 12572

Wappinger Town Hall, 20 Middlebush Road, Wappingers Falls, NY, 12590

Where are the Early Voting Center locations for Ulster County NY?

145914665 hermosawave loading...

Here are the Early Voting Center locations for Ulster County, notice that these locations are not entirely the same as last year:

Midtown Neighborhood Center, 467 Broadway, Kingston, 12401

New Paltz Community Center, 3 Veterans Dr, New Paltz, 12561

Shokan American Legion, 26-28 Mountain Road, Shokan 12481

Ellenville Public Library Community Room, 40 Center St., Ellenville, 12428

Marlborough Town Hall, 21 Milton TPK, 12547

Saugerties Senior Center, 207 Market St, Saugerties, 12477

I got an absentee ballot, but don't want to mail it back, can I drop it off at one of the sites?

Ken Wiedemanm From Getty Images Signature/Canva Ken Wiedemanm From Getty Images Signature/Canva loading...

If you want to request an absentee ballot, fill it out, but don't want to mail it back, you will be able to drop off your completed ballot at one of the early voting locations or in person at the county board of elections.

For more details about the early voting (and voting times), absentee ballots, or drop-off voting, click on the link for your county's Board of Elections. Dutchess County and Ulster County. Want to cast your vote in person on Election Day? Here's how to find your polling place.

Looking to have a further impact on your community? Here's all the info about adopting a road or highway in New York State:

5 Things To Know About Adopting a Highway in New York State Here are a few things that you might not know about adopting a highway. Do you need to pick up trash? If so how often? Can you keep the money from the recyclables?

Here are a few drives you can take after you cast your vote:

Read More! 10 Of the Best & Beautiful Afternoon Drives in Upstate New York Hop in the car, and take a drive on any of these stretches of road. You're going to do a lot of pulling over to snap a picture!