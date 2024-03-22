Exclusive: Bret Michaels Signed Shorts For Sale In Kingston, NY

A seller on Facebook Marketplace in Kingston, NY is offering up the signed shorts.

Being a big 80's hair metal guy, Poison has been a favorite band since childhood, so many great memories of seeing this band live in concert over the years.

Poison had great success in the mid 1980’s through the 1990’s selling over 50 million records worldwide with 15 million alone sold in the United States. The band released their breakthrough, multi-platinum debut album Look What the Cat Dragged in 1986 but they hit their peak with the album Open Up and Say… Ahh! in 1988. Open Up and Say… Ahh! was the band’s most successful release with four hit singles oncluding the ultimate rock anthem "Nothin’ but a Good Time", "You’re Mama Don’t Dance", "Fallen Angel", and "Every Rose Has It’s Thorn". It Peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and sold 5 million copies.

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has always been a favorite with the ladies, even starring in his own reality show dating game back in the day called Rock of Love which aired on VH1. We stumbled upon an interesting listing on Facebook Marketplace recently. The listing stated Autographed Bret Michaels Shorts $100. Item was listed as used, good condition women's size 12 shorts. The listing out of the Kingston, NY area was posted by seller Mattie Hogan.

You can see the full listing for the short shorts here.

One thing that is unclear is whether or not these were Bret Michaels owned and worn shorts or just a pair of women's shorts that were signed by the rockstar. Also, no sign of a matching bandana to go along with the booty shorts, but regardless, still a unique piece of rock n roll memorabilia.

