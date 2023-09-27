Plattekill Fire Department Fall Festival Returns For Its Second Year

It's that time of year! The month of October is upon us, and it  brings out the start of the fall festival season. We've got one coming up soon that you won't want to miss.

Plattekill Fire Department is getting ready for a full day of family fun in Plattekill, highlighted by a chili cookoff, cornhole, vendors, live music. Plattekill Fire Department is a 50-person volunteer fire department located at 50 Firehouse Rd in Plattekill, NY. They are excited about their upcoming Fall Festival event.

Plattekill Fire Department Fall Festival

A fun, family event set for Saturday, Oct. 14 from Noon- 5 pm with craft vendors, food vendors, a bounce house and raffles. There will be live music from popular Hudson Valley Country rockers Hillbilly Parade starting at 1pm, with the Chili Cookoff from Noon - 3 pm. Think you have the best Chili? Sign up to compete for cash prizes, trophies and bragging rights! There's also a people choice award voted on by the festival patrons.

The rain date is Oct. 21 from Noon- 5 pm. Get more info about the event at the Plattekill Fire Department Facebook page here.

Get out on Oct. 14 and support a great area fire department and some good people. I've personally gotten to know some of these hard-working volunteers over the years, and it's only right to help give back if you can. Learn more about the Plattekill Fire Department here.

