Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon to Be Performed Live in Orange County

Classic Albums Live presents Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety in Chester, NY in 2023.

Its one of the most critically acclaimed albums in history, and it is considered one of the greatest albums of all time. The Dark Side of the Moon (which is turning 50 years old in March 2023) is the record that helped propel Pink Floyd to international fame. A blockbuster release of the album era, it also propelled record sales throughout the music industry during the 1970s. The Dark Side of the Moon has been certified 14 times platinum in the UK, and topped the US Billboard chart, where it has charted for 962 weeks in total. With estimated sales of over 45 million copies, it is Pink Floyd's most commercially successful album, and one of the best-selling albums worldwide. In 2012, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress for being deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage - note for note, cut for cut, performed by the best musicians. Celebrate 50 years of Dark Side of the Moon live at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Chester, NY on Saturday, March 11 at 8pm. Tickets available through the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center website and OME Events.

