Hudson Valley Rocker Draws Backlash For Performing at Inauguration

Sullivan County native Gavin DeGraw received some fan backlash this week.

There were some high profile performers at Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20. A variety of musical performers were part of the event for the 47th president of the United States including Carrie Underwood, The Village People, Kid Rock, Snoop Dogg, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, and Sullivan County's own Gavin DeGraw.

DeGraw rose to fame with his song "I Don't Want to Be" from his debut album Chariot (2003); the song became the main theme song for The WB/CW drama series One Tree Hill. Other notable singles from his debut album were the title track and "Follow Through".

His second album, Gavin DeGraw, was released in 2008 and included the top-20 single "In Love with a Girl". In 2009, DeGraw released his third album, Free. His fourth album, Sweeter (2011), spawned the hit single "Not Over You", along with "Soldier" and "Sweeter". In 2013, DeGraw released the album Make a Move, while in 2016 he released the album Something Worth Saving. In 2022, he released Face the River and a documentary on how he made the record and how he dealt with his parents' deaths.

DeGraw's duet with Colbie Caillat on "We Both Know" for the 2013 film Safe Haven received a Grammy Award nomination. In 2023, DeGraw signed with Sony Music Nashville and embarked on another world tour in USA & in Europe.

Gabin DeGraw's Participation in Trump Inauguration Upsets Some Fans

Gavin DeGraws's participation in the event has upset many of his fans with one fan taking to X to write: ”Gavin Degraw being a trump supporter just ruined my day and hurts more than anyone else that has supported him.” Another X follower posted the list of inauguration performers and wrote, "What are you doing here" with a cring emoji.

The Hollywood Reporter says that news of DeGraw’s participation was met by criticism from a portion of his fan base, so much so that his name was a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Claire Bowman posted the list of inauguration performers on social media and wrote, 'What hurts the most is seeing Rascal Flatts & Gavin DeGraw. I’m DEVASTATED. "

While Adam Szejbut wrote, "Rascal Flatts, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Aldean, The Village People, Nelly , Snoop Dogg, Kid Rock, Carrie Underwood, Lee Greenwood, and Billy Ray Cyrus .... I will NOT be purchasing any more of your Music !!! Thank You"

Gavin DeGraw has been surprising quiet on social media as of late with not even a mention of the inauguration performance. His last posting on social was a happy new year post on January 1st.

