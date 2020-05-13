Pick Up Dinner Tonight From the New Paltz Elks Lodge

If you're in quarantine in the New Paltz area, and you want a nice hot meal but don't feel like cooking, why not pick up a delicious dinner from the New Paltz Elks Lodge? That's right, dinners are back tonight at the Lodge on Route 32 in New Paltz.

Drive thru hours will be 6pm- 8pm. The menu is fish and fries for only $10 or shrimp and fries, also only $10. This is curbside pick up only. First come first served. They will also be selling cold beer to go. Limited selection but great prices, only $2 for domestic and $3 for imported beer. You must be a Member to purchase alcohol from the bar and must be able to show your 2020-2021 yellow membership card upon pick up.

This is a great chance for you to support your lodge. They may be temporarily closed but there are still bills to pay. The building will not be open, cash only please. Ordering starts at 5PM with pick ups beginning at 6PM. To order, call 845 255-1633 or 845 863-3761.

