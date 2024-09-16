A shocking scene played out in the small town of New Paltz located in Ulster County. The incident took place on Thursday September 12, 2024 and reportedly involved an elderly man and young woman. When the metaphorical dust settled on the scene, one individual was off to the hospital and the other was other was taken away in handcuffs.

"Fight" on Main Street in New Paltz

The incident in question took place during the late night hours on Thursday. According to the press release issued by the Town of New Paltz Police Department via their official Facebook page, New Paltz Police were alerted to and responded to a reported "fight" at a location on lower Main Street in the area of Plattekill Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 79-year old man with what was called a "stab wound". The man's identity was not revealed in the press release and it did not state specifically where the wound was on his body, however the release did state that the man was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital with "non-life threatening injuries".

With the injured man attended to, officers began their investigation into what had transpired at the scene. In this investigation, it appears that the bystanders in the area proved to be immensely helpful. Witnesses in the area provided a description of not only the suspect but also the suspects vehicle.

Tracking the Suspect

With the requisite information New Paltz Police did not need much in terms of time to track down the suspect in the altercation. In fact, the press release states that the suspect and her vehicle were "located and stopped a short distance from the scene".

Canva Canva loading...

That suspect was identified as 21-year old Cameryn Burke of New Paltz. It was also stated that Burke "slashed the victim in a physical altercation". Burke was placed under arrest and charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

After the arrest, the Ulster County District Attorney's Office was contacted for a bail recommendation which was set at either $25,000 bail or $100,000 bond. Burke was then transported to the CAP Court in Kingston arraigned by Town of Kingston Justice Richard Alberstadt.

After arraignment, Burke was released without bail, however she was order to return to the Town of New Paltz Court a later date. As of now that date has not been determined.

