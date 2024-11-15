“Physical Altercation” Leads to Felony Arrest of Westchester County Woman

One woman from the city of New Rochelle has found herself in hot water following a series of hectic events that transpired one day at the end of October. Police intervention was required for the incident and it ended with a felony arrest.

An Altercation in New Rochelle

The incident in question occurred back on Saturday October 26, 2024, when New Rochelle Police responded to a report of a "physical altercation". According to the press release from the New Rochelle Police Department, police officers went to a location at 71 Lincoln Avenue for the reported altercation, which was between two women.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the women involved who was described as being "visibly agitated and uncooperative". Officers attempted to calm the situation at hand and even called for the Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) to provide assistance in the matter.

Despite the help and assistance that was offered, the woman rejected and refused it. Not only did the woman decline the assistance, she reportedly made a direct threat towards the officers on scene. According to the report, the woman in question stated that she would "pop" the officers.

Investigation Continues and Arrest Made

Despite the threat being made, officers continued their efforts to deescalate the situation and also continued their investigation. In that investigation, officers discovered that the same woman who made the threat was in possession of a firearm at the time.

After the discovery was made, the woman identified as 27-year old Olivia Wilson of New Rochelle was placed under arrest on multiple charges. Those charges would include the felony charge of Criminal Possession of Weapon in the 2nd Degree as well as, the misdemeanor charges of 2nd Degree Menacing and 3rd Degree Assault.

Criminal Possession of Weapon in the 2nd Degree in the state of New York is classified as a violent offence, meaning that a judge over seeing this case would not be able to issue probation as the only punishment. If convicted, one can find themselves in jail for up to 15 years, with 3 1/2 years being considered a minimum sentence. Fines and other fees may also issued as a penalty.

The press release concluded with an acknowledgement for the work done by the officers who responded to the event, stating that the officers "carefully managed" the incident and "demonstrated professionalism". The New Rochelle Police Department also gave a short response, reaffirming their dedication to serving and protecting their community while responding to situations with the same level of professionalism.

