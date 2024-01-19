Legendary Photographer Rocks Out To WPDH

Bruce Gilden was seen rockin out to WPDH and The Doors in his car on Instagram.

Bruce Gilden is an American street photographer from Brooklyn, NY that is best known for his candid close-up photographs of people on the streets of New York City, using a flashgun. He's had various books of his work published, and has received the European Publishers Award for Photography and a Guggenheim Fellowship. He's been a member of Magnum Photos, an international photographic cooperative since 1998.

Gilden has photographed people on the streets of New York, Japan's yakuza mobsters, homeless people, prostitutes, and members of bike gangs between 1995 and 2000. According to Gilden, he was fascinated by the duality and double lives of the individuals he photographed. He has also photographed rural Ireland and horseracing there as well as voodoo rituals in Haiti. He was the subject of the 2007 documentary film Misery Loves Company: The Life and Death of Bruce Gilden.

Bruce Gilden Loves The Doors, and Apparently the Home of Rock n Roll

In a video posted this week to his official Instagram page, which he has 279,000 plus followers, Bruce Gilden can be seen rockin out to The Doors "Break on Through" on 101.5 WPDH! No word on where Gilden was traveling, but we assume he was somewhere in the Hudson Valley blastig the Home of Rock n Roll. In the video, he is seen singing along to the Doors classic, and really getting into it. He then comments, "this was my favorite record when I was a kid". Great to see that Bruce Gilden loves rockin out to WPDH like the rest of the Hudson Valley. Keep on rockin Sir! See the Instagram video below.

