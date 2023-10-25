Second Show Added For Pete Davidson in Albany, New York

Pete Davidson's personal life has consumed headlines in recent years. People have obsessed over his dating life. When you date a Kardashian it will definitely get a lot of attention but you can't take away his massive success in comedy.

Davidson had a successful 8 season run on Saturday Night Live, he also starred and had cameos in some of the most popular films from the past 5 years including The King of Staten Island, Fast X, The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He even stars in the series, Bubpkis alongside Joe Pesci and Edie Falco.

Davidson is currently on tour performing stand-up and Upstate New Yorkers have a chance to seem him in person.

Pete Davidson coming to Albany, New York this month.

The first show quickly sold out. There's some good news for Pete Davidson fans. The Egg has added a second show. Davidson will perform a late show on the 26th at 9:30 PM. As of 10/18 there are still tickets available for the later performance. The ticket prices range from $39.99 to $79.99, You can get more ticket information here.

The hilarious Joey Gay will be opening for Davidson. Gay starred in Big Time Adolescence with Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly. Gay is no stranger to sharing the stage with Davidson as they just performed in Tarrytown together.

2019 Sundance Film Festival - "Big Time Adolescence" Premiere Getty Images loading...