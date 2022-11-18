People Moving Out of New York Choosing Another State Over Florida

If you're thinking of moving out of New York, you might not want to make Florida your first choice.

After the recent election, I've heard lots of people threatening to move out of the state. While New York isn't perfect, I don't think I've been to any other state that I'd rather live in than the Empire State. It may not be the cheapest state to live in but as the saying goes "you get what you pay for."

New Yorkers aren't as in love with Florida as they used to be

Whatever your reason for leaving New York, you'll want to think long and hard about where you want to relocate to. Traditionally, many New Yorkers have opted to retire in Florida where the weather is always sunny and there are old-person buffets-a-plenty. However, you may be surprised to find out that Florida is no longer the number one destination being considered by people planning to leave the state. In fact, it's not even number two.

Which state is ranked number one?

Movingapt.com recently conducted a study of online searches from New Yorkers planning on leaving the state and they found that most of them were researching a move to California. That's right, the Golden State is where most New Yorkers are planning on heading to after leaving New York.

The choice is curious because California is actually one of the few places that is actually even more expensive to live in than New York. The average house price out on the West Coast is $816,804 which is 117.40% higher than here in the Empire State.

Another popular state is actually cheaper

The second most popular moving destination is Texas. While everything is rumored to be bigger there, home prices are actually quite smaller. In Texas the average house goes for $61,001 less than in New York.

Florida is still an option

Florida is still a popular place for New Yorkers to move to, coming in third on the list. While homes in Florida cost about half of what they do in California, they're still over 10% more than here in New York.