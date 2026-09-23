Ringo Starr is bringing his legendary music to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Friday, September 25th! We’re giving away a FREE pair of tickets, so read below to find out how you can win!

Kevin Winter, Getty Images59 Kevin Winter, Getty Images59

Best known around the world as the drummer for The Beatles, Ringo Starr has been a major part of music history for more than six decades. As a member of The Beatles, Starr performed on some of the most influential albums and songs ever recorded, while also contributing his own vocals to fan favorites including “With a Little Help from My Friends,” “Yellow Submarine,” and “Octopus’s Garden.” Following The Beatles, Starr continued to build an impressive solo career, releasing numerous albums and becoming known for his work with the Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band, bringing together talented musicians from across the world of rock for his live performances.

Now, fans will have the chance to see Ringo Starr take the stage at Bethel Woods, the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival. His performances celebrate his incredible musical career while bringing together songs from his time with The Beatles, his solo work, and the musicians who have joined him throughout the years. Whether you’ve been a lifelong Beatles fan or simply love classic rock, this is a chance to see a true music legend perform live in one of the most iconic concert settings in the country.



Tickets are on sale now through the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts official website, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to win a pair for FREE!