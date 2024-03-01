Peek Inside the Hudson Valley’s Newest ‘Small Town Candy Shop’

The doors will soon open to a candy wonderland located on Main Street in the Village of Wappingers.

When I entered the soon-to-open Quincy's Candy Shop I was greeted by the smiling duo of Amy and George. The Wappingers Falls couple were bursting with excitement to show me around the candy shop that has become their passion project over the past year.

Recent transplants from Brooklyn, Amy and George say they escaped the city for "a slower pace, more fresh air, and a great community". There's no doubt that the new "Wonkas of Wappingers" have found all of that and more in their new hometown.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Quincy's Candy Shop to Open in Village of Wappingers

Located at 2651 East Main Street, Quincy's Candy Shop is the newest of several businesses to recently open up in the Village of Wappingers. The colorfully decorated windows outside give a hint as to what you can expect once you step inside.

A bright ribbon of colors that resembles one long gummy worm was painstakingly painted on the store's wall by Amy, George and a few of their friends. The colorful swirl frames a wall of candy containers that customers will be able to mix and match to concoct their own treat buckets.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Shipments of fresh candy were still coming in as I toured the new space. Every imaginable type of sweet will be available to mix and match. Customers will be able to choose a container and fill it with as many of each candy item as they want to create their own custom combination.

There will also be shelves of retro candies, caramels, sweets from foreign countries and some decadent chocolate delights available in the front case.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Decor to Make Willy Wonka Proud

Quincy's Candy Shop has many whimsical touches that will make shopping for candy a magic-like experience. From the color-changing cloud lights above to a custom-made illuminated rainbow logo, a visit to Quincy's will transport you from Wappingers Falls into a magical candy land.

Even the bathroom has been transformed into an environment that Willy Wonka himself would appreciate.

Wappingers Falls, New York Candy A. Boris loading...

Opening Day for Quincy's Candy Shop in the Village of Wappingers Falls

Amy and George say Quincy's Candy Shop will officially open on Wednesday, March 6. However, those who are attending the St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday will be able to catch a sneak peek during the store's soft opening from 11am to 5pm.

Quincy's Candy Shop's official hours will be Wednesdays through Sundays from 11am to 6pm.

The Best Chocolate Shops in the Hudson Valley Whether you're looking for a box of chocolates for Valentine's Day, an anniversary or special holiday celebration, the Hudson Valley has some of the very best handmade chocolates around. Scroll down to check out these incredible chocolate stores in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Gallery Credit: Boris