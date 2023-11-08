We Rank the Top 13 Restaurants in the Village of Wappingers Falls

The Village of Wappingers Falls may be small but when it comes to great dining, few other places in the Hudson Valley can compare.

We've hand-selected our 13 favorite places to eat when visiting the Village of Wappingers Falls and ranked them in ascending order. The list contains cuisine from all over the world from fine dining to sandwiches to good old-fashioned comfort food.

#13 AJ Cafe

There's one reason to go to AJ Cafe, and that's for their wings. Sure, it's a great neighborhood bar where you can catch the game, see live music or meet for drinks with friends, but they also have some of the best wings in the entire Hudson Valley. Their surprising menu also includes tacos, flatbreads and some knockout specials but who are we kidding? We're ordering the wings.

#12 Patsy's

Founded in 1933, Patsy's Pizzeria is the original thin-crust pie maker. When the legendary restaurant was looking to expand out of the five boroughs they decided on the Village of Wappingers Falls and locals couldn't be happier. While their classic pizzas are the star of the show, the cozy dining room also offers some tasty appetizers, salads, and authentic, old-world veal and pasta entrees.

#11 Wagon Wheel Pizza

The Wappingers Falls original is still going strong after all of these years. This no-frills pizza joint serves up pies with some of the fluffiest and most delicious crust you've ever had. Better yet, you can enjoy drinks at Coupe champagne bar next door and order piping hot slices through Wagon Wheel's secret window behind the bar.

#10 Cafe Maya

The sister restaurant to Maya Cafe in Fishkill, Cafe Maya serves up consistently great Mexican food for the whole family. Their addictive salsa and chips are complimentary, but you'll wind up ordering more to take home. Traditional dishes are only made better when served with some of the best frozen margaritas in the Hudson Valley.

#9 DiVine Wine Bar

While not technically a restaurant, many people head to this wine bar just for the food. From items like charcuterie and flatbreads that you'd expect to find at a wine bar to comfort foods like mac and cheese, perogies and sausages, DiVine is way more than just a bar. Whatever you order, be sure to save room for dessert.

#8 Mexicali Blue

Located outside the village center near Route 9, Mexicali Blue has been recognized by the Food Network for having one of the nation's best burritos. They pride themselves on not using a freezer or canned food and it has served them well. Their freshly prepared Mexican food has won national accolades and has earned them a cult-like following.

#7 County Fare

If you're looking for a place to grab an award-winning craft beer and burger there's no better place than County Fare. This friendly bar and restaurant serves up delicious pub grub as well as some surprisingly tasty entrees. There's not better way to spend the afternoon in Wappingers Falls than sitting at the bar, enjoying some killer appetizers and watching the village go by.

#6 Village Creamery

How did an ice cream stand that's closed for half of the year get so high on our list of best restaurants? We don't know how Molly whips up such consistently great food out of that little kitchen, but it's simply some of the best comfort food you'll ever have. Karl Ehmer sausages, burgers, fries, their legendary clam boat and some of the best mozzarella sticks you'll ever eat will fill you up before you even get to the extensive ice cream menu. The Village Creamery is a Wappingers Falls landmark for a reason.

#5 Cafe Con Leche

I don't think there's another restaurant in the Village of Wappingers with a bigger following than Cafe Con Leche. What started out as a small operation out of the New Hamburg Metro North station's snack window has now turned into a food empire with another location now in Rhinebeck. You can take a culinary tour of Puerto Rico without ever leaving Wappingers Falls. Authentic dishes like mofongo, pernil and churrasco are always lovingly prepared, while twists on classics like the sofrito burger show off the skills of Cafe Con Leche's kitchen staff. Don't even think of eating here without ordering a coquito or some of their house-made sangria.

#4 Norma's

Owners Denise Plowman and Crystal River Williams have been operating Norma's Corner Shoppe in Queens while living here in the Hudson Valley. In 2021 they decided it was time to open up a new shop closer to home and Norma's Wappingers Falls location was born. The cafe boasts delicious homemade pastries, artisanal coffee drinks, authentic New York breakfast sandwiches and delicious egg platters. They also offer cold and grilled sandwiches for lunch. You can enjoy their popular open mic and storytelling events in the cozy living room-like atmosphere while enjoying an adult beverage too.

#3 Lopburi Thai

Just a month old, Lopburi Thai has already proven to be one of the best restaurants in the Village of Wappingers Falls. Rave reviews are flooding from locals who say the food may be some of the best Thai food in the Hudson Valley. We recently tried it for ourselves and were blown away. The Panang Curry was perfectly prepared with just the right amount of spice and kick. This restaurant is quickly becoming a Wappingers Falls favorite and we can't wait to go back.

#2 The Hog

In 2020 The Ground Hog was purchased by the husband and wife team of Adam and Corrinne Stenberg and has been transformed into a destination for foodies. Their insanely popular sandwiches have put Wappingers Falls on the map. While they have some of the best breakfast sandwiches in the Hudson Valley, their most popular sandwich is the Birdie which is an enormous fried chicken breast slathered in buttermilk mayo with lettuce and pickles. But the real winner is Chef Adam's authentic cheesesteaks. Shaved ribeye with a blend of provolone and American cheese and their signature Hog Sauce is like heaven on a bun. Be sure to order a side of their patty fries, you won't be sorry (or hungry for at least a week).

#1 Casa Ortega

This Mexican restaurant is the best-kept secret in the Village of Wappingers. Hidden at the end of Market Street, Casa Ortega may just have the most delicious Mexican food in the entire Hudson Valley. Their homemade guacamole comes in both traditional and spicey versions and is so good that you'll want to order one per person. They have eight choices of tacos from Carne Asada to Al Pastor and everything in between. Entrees like the Enchiladas De Pollo with salsa verde are expertly prepared with care and include extra flourishes like fresh slices of avocado and tasty rice and beans. We could go on and on about how much we love Casa Ortega's specials, churros and decadent margaritas, but it's better if you experience it for yourself.

