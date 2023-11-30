Brooklyn Couple to Open Old Fashioned Candy Shop in Wappingers

Taking a page from Paul Rudd's playbook, a couple from Brooklyn is getting ready to open up a whimsical candy shop in Wappingers Falls.

If there's one thing we can all agree on it's that there's nothing better than shopping at the candy store. It doesn't matter if you're five years old or fifty-five, everyone is a little kid when they're surrounded by candy.

Here in the Hudson Valley, we're lucky to have some of the best candy stores in the country. There's decadent, homemade chocolate at Alps Sweet Shops, old-fashioned ribbon candy at Commodore Chocolatier, chocolate dogs at Krause's and Paul Rudd's favorite clodhoppers at Samuel's, which he owns with Jeffery Dean Morgan in Rhinebeck.

Hudson Valley's Newest Candy Shop to Open in Wappingers Falls

A brand new candy shop will open this January in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The husband and wife team of Amy and George have secured a storefront at 2651 East Main Street and are in the process of transforming it into Quincy's Candy Shop. George, originally from Rockland County and Alabama transplant Amy have lived in Brooklyn for for 15 years before moving to Wappingers Falls for "a slower pace, more fresh air, and a great community"

Instagram/quincyscandyshop/Canva Instagram/quincyscandyshop/Canva loading...

Quincy's Will be a "Small Town" Candy Shop

Amy says she and her husband love candy and loves small-town candy shops. As more and more small businesses began to open in the Village of Wappingers, the couple kept hoping one of them would be a candy store. They finally couldn't wait any longer and just decided to open one up themselves.

Quincy's Candy Shop will carry "something for everyone" including classic, nostalgic and novelty candy as well as specialty chocolates and local sweets. But the main attraction is expected to be their pick-and-mix bulk bins with over sixty candy varieties to choose from.

Sneak Peek This Week

For those who can't wait for Quincy's to officially open, you can get a sneak peek (and taste) of their candy this Saturday, December 2. Amy and George will be hosting a pop-up candy cart at The Hog on West Main Street in Wappingers from 9am to 3pm.

You can follow the store's progress and get updates on the official opening date by following Quincy's Candy Shop on Instagram.