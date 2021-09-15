Peek Inside Poughkeepsie’s Newest Mexican Restaurant and Bar

A brand new, modern Mexican restaurant and tequila bar is officially opening its doors this week.

The new El Toro Loco restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, September 15. The restaurant, located on Route 9, is in the building formerly occupied by the Tilted Kilt and before that, Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse. Authentic Mexican cuisine, drinks, DJs and even a mariachi band are all planned to celebrate the grand opening.

Scroll down for a peek inside and see how the building has been transformed into El Toro Loco.

Sneak Peek of New El Toro Loco Restaurant in Poughkeepsie A new Mexican restaurant and bar is now open in the Hudson Valley. Here's a peek inside.

