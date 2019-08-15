Peek Inside Poughkeepsie’s New Luxury Waterfront Apartments

A new luxury apartment complex has opened on the Poughkeepsie waterfront and it's spectacular.

During a bike ride on the Walkway over the Hudson this week I noticed that construction on the One Dutchess apartment community was completed. The complex is very impressive looking with big windows and balconies that overlook the Hudson River.

Out of curiosity, I wanted to see what these luxury apartments are being rented for. According to the community's website, one-bedroom apartments range from $1,500 to $1,800 per month. Two-bedroom units run from $1,900 to $2,300 and three-bedroom apartments rent for up to just under $3,000 per month.

This certainly isn't low-price housing, but what you get for your money is truly luxurious living. One Dutchess offers residents use of "resort-style" amenities including a heated swimming pool, jacuzzi, wading pool, and a 2,000-square-foot clubhouse with a rooftop terrace. The community also provides outdoor kitchen and barbecue stations as well as a sunken fire pit with a seating area. There's also a spa with a steam room and sauna.

Apartments include nine-foot ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens with stainless appliances, quartz countertops and wood plank floors. Here's a peek inside:

For more information about pricing and availibility at One Dutchess you can check out their website.

