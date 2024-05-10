Kansas Set to Rock the Palace Theater in Albany on May 11th

Carry on my classic rock aficionados! Kansas, the iconic rock band with a legendary career spanning an impressive five decades, is gearing up to grace the stage at the Palace Theater in Albany on May 11th at 8pm. This promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with timeless hits and electrifying performances.

Formed in Topeka as a humble "garage band," Kansas skyrocketed to fame after the release of their debut album in 1974. Since then, they have become synonymous with the golden era of rock, selling over 30 million albums worldwide and solidifying their place in music history.

Kansas boasts an impressive catalog of music, comprising sixteen studio albums and five live albums. Their chart-topping success includes eight gold albums, three sextuple-platinum albums, and one platinum live album, among others. Hits like 'Carry On Wayward Son' and 'Dust in the Wind' have become anthems of a generation, with the latter being played on the radio more than three million times!

Despite their extensive tenure in the music industry, Kansas shows no signs of slowing down. Their latest studio album, "The Absence of Presence," released in the summer of 2020, debuted at an impressive #10 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums chart. This wide-ranging progressive rock album follows the success of their 2016 release, "The Prelude Implicit," which debuted at #14 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart.

For fans of classic rock, a Kansas concert is a must-see event. From sold-out arenas to stadiums across North America, Europe, and Japan, Kansas has consistently delivered unforgettable performances to adoring audiences. Now, they're bringing their unparalleled energy and musical prowess to the Palace Theater in Albany for what promises to be an electrifying night of rock and roll.

