Peek Inside Beacon’s Stunning New Wine Bar Before it Opens

Beacon will soon have a new hotspot for drinks and entertainment. Here's a glimpse of the new Reserva Wine Bar days before their opening date.

This time last year things seemed pretty unsure for the local bar and restaurant industry.

Unfortunately, we have witnessed a lot of businesses close their doors permanently, so we have to celebrate when a local business decides to push through the difficulties and open its doors. Especially if their goal is to deliver delicious drinks and food to the community.

That's exactly what a brand new bar plans on doing when they open up in Downtown Beacon in just a few days.

People love wine in America. According to the Wine Institute, America's wine consumption has grown every year since 2014. As of last year, the numbers show that the average household in the United States consumes about 3 gallons of wine per year. That's about a billion gallons all over the country. There's room for more in the Hudson Valley.

Reserva Wine Bar is located at 173 Main Street in Beacon and they plan to open their doors to the public on December 8th for a soft opening.

So what's it like inside Reserva? The establishment is extremely classy and elegant but has a very warm and inviting feel to it. At every spot, you just feel at home. The drinks are fantastic as well.

Here is just a taste of what to expect at the all-new Reserva Wine Bar in Beacon, New York.

Reserva Wine Bar plans to open its doors very soon. You may see a familiar face inside this new bar as it's another venture for the owner of the Crafted Kup, Tanner Townsend.

Cheers!

