A Brooklyn man's attempt to flee in an alleged stolen boat was bamboozled when the boat broke down in the Hudson Valley.

A Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a boat on Swinging Bridge Lake in Sullivan County.

On Sunday, June 6 around 5:45 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit was altered to the possible theft of a pleasure craft at the Swinging Bridge Marina. The investigation revealed that 22-year-old Adem Muratovic of Brooklyn attempted to rent a boat at that location but ended up taking a boat belonging to another customer, officials say.

The boat Muratovic took eventually broke down and had to be towed in, police say. Once back onshore, an argument ensued over the theft of the other customer’s boat and damage that had occurred.

Muratovic allegedly punched the boat’s dashboard when it became disabled on the lake, causing damage to the gauges. He then attempted to flee the scene in a pickup truck driven by his 17-year-old younger brother, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Officers gave chase, eventually stopping the duo about a mile from the scene on Starlight Road.

Muratovic was charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief, both felonies. He was released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance. His younger brother was issued numerous traffic citations and directed to appear in court with his brother.

