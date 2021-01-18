Pat Benatar’s ‘Crimes of Passion’ Earned Her a Grammy

This Sunday we'll feature the second studio album from Pat Benatar Crimes of Passion, which earned her a Grammy Award.

Crimes of Passion was released on August 5, 1980, through Chrysalis Records. The album was recorded through 1980. The album debuted on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and held the number two position for five weeks behind John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Double Fantasy.

Crimes of Passion includes Benatar's first Top-Ten hit Hit Me With Your Best Shot, which is considered by many to be her best song. It also contains Treat Me Right, which was a Top 20 hit in the U.S. The first single released from the album was You Better Run, and the music video for that song became the second video ever played on MTV in 1981. Hell is for Children, which was not released as an A-side single, was also a hit on rock radio stations.

Crimes of Passion is Pat Benatar's best-selling album and has been certified 4 times platinum in the United States and five-times platinum in Canada. In 1981, Pat Benatar won her first Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.

Crimes of Passion was remastered and released by Capitol Records in 2006. The tracklisting for Crimes of Passion:

Treat Me Right You Better run Never Wanna Leave You Hit Me With Your Best Shot Hell is for Children Little Paradise I'm Gonna Follow You Wuthering Heights Prisoner of Love Out-A-Touch

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week