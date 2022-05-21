You have seen several New York State Troopers, probably a few within the last week. Have you ever thought about what they need to do to pass their physical fitness tests? What does this test require?

Then, after a person becomes a Trooper, do they need to continue to re-certify their fitness? It got me wondering, just what are the minimums for a person to make it into the New York State troopers, physical fitness wise? Do you have to be able to do 15 Spartan races?

What does the New York State Trooper Physical Fitness Exam Entail?

In order to enter training for becoming a New York State Trooper, you have to be in decent physical condition. For some the word decent means just being able to pass the requirements, for others it means super exceeding those requirements. The requirements include a specific minimum number of sit ups, push ups and being able to run a distance in a short amount of time.

Are the fitness requirements the same for women and men? Or are they different?

The requirements are broken down by gender, by age and then by percentiles. The age ranges are 20 to 29 and then 30 to 39. In addition to these physical requirements a candidate must pass, they also need to have a medical certification evaluation also done, and turned in before they can start training.

So, is their training like Rocky vs Drago in Rocky IV or like going up against Mr T in Rocky 3?

As a person who has never had to pass a rigorous fitness test for employment or any other reason, the test looks pretty basic. A requirement of 35-45 sit ups in one minute, depending on age and gender. 18 to 41 push-ups, and being able to run a 1.5 mile distance in 14 and a half minutes. Again, these requirements are fluid, depending on gender and age.

What kind of sit ups and push ups are on the NYS Trooper Physical Fitness Exam?

That is a great question. There is a specific way that you will be tested on both of these. So specific that there is a video on the NYS Trooper site, that shows you exactly how you will need to do them. Best of luck with your training.

