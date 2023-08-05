NYS Trooper and K9 Locate Missing Man in The Woods of Mahopac, NY

After several days a 66-year-old was found in the woods of Putnam County.

On Friday, July 28th around 1:20 pm the Carmel Police Department put out and alert for a missing vulnerable adult. The Carmel Police were attempting to locate 66-year-old Roy Clayton. At the time he was last seen leaving his home on foot wearing jeans and white sneakers.

Several agencies along with The Carmel Police Department were searching the region near Baldwin Place Road, Myrtle Avenue and Stillwater Road in the Mahopac area. Throughout the next few days, police activity was heightened as they continued the search for Clayton.

K9’s helicopters, and drones, along with police personnel continued the search and by Monday, July 31st, Clayton was found 1/4 of a mile into a nearby wooded area.

The New York State Police shared additional information about the rescue adding that New York State Troop K assisted in the search as well and K9 Jet played an important role in locating Clayton:

"The search turned into a multi-agency effort that spanned over the course of a few days. During the search, law enforcement received information that the man was seen entering a wooded area nearby. On July 31, 2023, Trooper Porteus and K9 Jet located the man about a 1/4 mile into the wooded area. The man was found alive and conscious and was tended to by law enforcement and successfully rescued."

Carmel PD and the New York State Police were assisted in finding the missing adult by the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, Westchester County Police Department and New York State Forest Rangers from the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation.

