Applications Now Open To Take The New Version of NYS Trooper Exam

Ever wanted to become a New York State Trooper? With the events of the last year plus, there is more of a need for great applicants than ever before. So much so that the people behind the test (um, New York State?) is changing the way that they give the exam.

The reason behind the change? To make taking the test more accessible to people across the state. New York has hired the Pearson VUE testing centers, of which New York has 54 of, to administer or proctor the examinations during the time period of January through April of 2022.

In order to take the test, you will need to sign up for test, in advance, according to the NYS Office of the Governor, here is what it will cost for you to take the exam, "There is a $20 fee to take the test and an additional $35 fee payable once the candidate selects a testing site, date and time."

Another thing that has changed in the recruitment process for the State Troopers is that they are trying to broaden there candidate pool and they are encouraging more than ever before that candidates apply from different and diverse backgrounds as well, as encouraging more female and minority applicants that ever before.

Candidates will have two hours to complete the exam on their selected date. To sign up for the exam you need to be:

US Citizen

20-29 years of age, but if you are active duty military, there are a few waivers based on how many years you have served.

High school diploma or equivalent

Still thinking about taking the exam? You will want to familiarize yourself with the study manual, as well as be prepared for any last minute exam qualifiers. For more info or the study guide, click here.

