Part of Route 9 Set to Close Wednesday

The closure will start on Wednesday night May 29th at 8 p.m.

According to the Poughkeepsie Journal, a highly traveled section of Route 9 in the Town of Fishkill will be closed down starting Wednesday night at 8 p.m. until around 6 a.m. Thursday morning May 30th and could cause some early morning delays for some commuters.

The closure will affect the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 9 between Elm Street and Merritt Boulevard as the department of transportation continue construction work in the area.

The DOT reminds all drivers to use caution when traveling through all work zones and to make sure to follow the posted detour. If you do travel in that area on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, we should all expect delays.

As a reminder. if you get caught speeding in a work zone, fines are doubled and if you are convicted of two or more speeding violations in a work zone, you can have your driver's license suspended.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO