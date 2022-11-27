There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!

You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.

We Love Beacon, New York

Beacon is one place that most of us love spending a day walking up and down main street. Personally, it has everything I need for a good day of walking with a friend or family. Now before we visit some of the things we love about Beacon, there is one thing I've witnessed more times while in Beacon that I haven't noticed in any other town.

Beacon is the One Town Where You are Most Likely to have to Parallel Park

Every time I visit Beacon I look forward to being able to show off my parallel parking skills. I've shared many times that I think I just might be one the best parallel parkers anywhere.....LOL! Seriously though parallel parking skills are a must if you plan to drive into Beacon and park. Yes, Beacon has parking lots but if you plan to park on Main Street you will need to swing your car into a spot quickly.

Nobody Knows How to Parallel Park...LOL!

It's funny that Beacon is Dutchess County's parallel parking capital because I don't think I have ever witnessed a town that has some of the worst parallel parkers anywhere. Now I'm not being mean, BUT the last time I was walking around it seemed like just about everyone trying to park was NOT SUCCESSFUL! I watch one driver hold up traffic for at least 5 minutes trying to fit their car in the spot!

I understand that some need one or two attempts at getting in the spot the right way but 5 minutes is way too long. Horns were honking, and at one point the passenger got out of the car to try and help! That was also unsuccessful... eventually they got it but other drivers were not happy. We were because it was quite entertaining...LOL!

Things to do in Beacon, New York

Once you get in a parking spot Beacon is the best! We like to start with donuts at Glazed Over or Peaceful Provisions, and while we chomp through some of their heavenly donuts we make our way to either Big Mouth Coffee Roasters or Bank Square Coffeehouse for a hot cup of coffee.

With a coffee in hand, we sneak peeks in a ton of Beacon stores. They have stores that offer everything from oils, toys, and antiques and if you enjoy art you have to check out DIA Beacon. We've come up with 8 reasons why Beacon has become so popular, check them out here.

