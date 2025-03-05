Popular Ulster County Restaurant Closing Its Doors

Restaurant offering 50% off menu items up until closing date.

According to the Shawangunk Journal, The Paper Mill Restaurant replaced White Wolf Restaurant after its closure in November of 2020. The Paper Mill Restaurant is described for having American favorites, with some local Catskill specialties mixed in. A full bar with local brews on tap and seasonal special drinks on rotation.

Over the 4 years of the Paper Mill Restaurant, the business garnered over 300 mostly 4 and 5 star Google Reviews. One reviewer raved,

"The ambience was great the food was delicious and the Manager, Waitress and Bartender was very attentive to my party of 5 which made it an overall great night out dinner experience. We also had the pleasure of meeting the Chef because I raved about the delicious food and the desserts were bomb my favorite was the cheesecake with raspberry drizzle 😋 so good I ordered a second to take home it was that good. I highly recommend The Paper Mill Restaurant 10 out of 10. Be sure to have the female bartender ( I didn’t get her name ) make you a margarita on the rocks delicious I had two they were so good."

The Paper Mill Restaurant in Napanoch Closing Its Doors March 16

The Paper Mill Restaurant, Bar & Events Facebook The Paper Mill Restaurant, Bar & Events Facebook loading...

The Paper Mill Restaurant took to social media this week to announce that they would be closing their doors and their last day of business will be Sunday, March 16. They also mentioned that all menu items including food and beverage will be 50% while supplies last.

Get our free mobile app

Dear all, the Paper Mill will be closing its doors, with Sunday March 16th as our last day. We will be fully open for business until then, Wed- Sun starting at 4. ALL MENU items, will be 50% off, while supplies last. This is FOOD and BEVERAGE. There is also a nice list of specials. Please do come by!

No word on a reason for the closure of the Paper Mill Restaurant , but we wish the owners the best with their future endeavors.

6 Ulster County, NY Businesses You Need To Try The Hudson Valley area has a variety of different businesses to explore and support. There are specialty shops, locally owned boutiques, cozy cafes and popular restaurants in our area.

Foodies and shoppers can take a look at this guide highlighting new Ulster County businesses that opened in 2024 that you need to try. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay

The Best Chicken Parmigiana in Ulster County, NY There's nothing like a big plate of comfort food. Try these Ulster County, NY restaurants the next time you're craving chicken parmigiana. Gallery Credit: Google